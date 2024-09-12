People rescued off Mt. Cristo Rey

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Two people were rescued by the Sunland Park Fire Department near Mt. Cristo Rey.

The two separate incidents happened last night, officials say.

SPFD provided video of their crews driving in off-road vehicles up the mountain to carry out one of the rescues. Watch the video above.

According to a post on social media by SPFD, Border Patrol agents found both people. They say one person was brought down the mountain with the help of an ATV. The other was located near the entrance of the mountain by the railroad tracks, officials say.

The two rescued people were then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a SPFD spokesperson says.