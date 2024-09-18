Chihuahua state authorities investigate presence of Tren de Aragua gang in the Borderland

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Secretary of Public Safety (SSPE) continues to investigate the possible criminal activity of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in the state and specifically in Ciudad Juárez.

ABC-7 reached out to the state agency to learn what the secretary has discovered so far, a spokesman with the secretariat said they have been aware of the possible activity of this gang in Chihuahua for two years now.

They also said the state police have not identified nor confirmed a full presence in state territory, or if the gang is operating with other local Mexican gangs or cartels. However, they have been communicating with authorities in South America and in the U.S. to prevent more criminal activity connected to Tren de Aragua.

Jorge Armendáriz, the spokesman with SSPE, said the agency is aware that Venezuelan gang members usually operate in low profile; this means they do not show their affiliation to this gang compared to others who associate with well-known cartels in Mexico and Central America.

Armendáriz added that the way Tren de Aragua operates makes it difficult to profile and identify members of the gang in Chihuahua.