Officials concerned over commercial traffic changes at Bridge of the Americas

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican officials and major transportation leaders are concerned over the possible removal of commercial traffic at the Bridge of the Americas as the bridge is modernized.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar told some local media outlets before canceling or removing commercial traffic at BOTA, binational governments should improve works at the Marcelino Serna (Tornillo) and Jéronimo-Santa Teresa ports of entry to use them more.

With future planned projects at BOTA and Santa Teresa; the Ysleta-Zaragoza and Tornillo ports of entry could be the temporary options left to import and export cargo in our region.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar also said they respect the decisions of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) seeking public comment for this project. Still, it's most likely to affect both sides of the border.

ABC-7 has reported the phases GSA is currently taking to make a final decision for BOTA.

The three remaining alternatives include modernizing the bridge for all traffic, eliminating commercial cargo traffic, or making no changes at all.

ABC-7 has contacted Manuel Sotelo, the national vice president of the Mexican Chamber of Cargo Transportation (CANACAR) for comment.

El Diario de Juárez is reporting Sotelo has heavily criticized this proposal of removing commercial traffic at BOTA. He told El Diario, this will affect all imports and exports not only in Ciudad Juárez but in the whole region as well.