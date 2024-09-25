Skip to Content
On the Border

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon attempting to enter U.S. in Santa Teresa

KVIA
By
New
Published 11:24 AM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa arrested a man identified as Guzman-Intzin, who is a convicted felon with an active warrant for homicide out of Michigan.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the arrest and posted Guzman-Intzin's photo on social media.

Owens adds that the agents, along with DPS Troopers stopped a smuggling operation during the arrest.

Owens explained the convicted felon is wanted in Lansing, Michigan, and now faces prosecution for felony re-entry into the United States.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content