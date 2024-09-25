Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon attempting to enter U.S. in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa arrested a man identified as Guzman-Intzin, who is a convicted felon with an active warrant for homicide out of Michigan.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the arrest and posted Guzman-Intzin's photo on social media.

9/13: USBP agents in Santa Teresa, NM, and DPS Troopers stopped a smuggling operation, arresting GUZMAN-Intzin, a convicted felon with an active homicide warrant in Lansing, MI. The subject also faces prosecution for 8 USC 1326 (felony re-entry). pic.twitter.com/m77d88jNiU — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) September 24, 2024

Owens adds that the agents, along with DPS Troopers stopped a smuggling operation during the arrest.

Owens explained the convicted felon is wanted in Lansing, Michigan, and now faces prosecution for felony re-entry into the United States.