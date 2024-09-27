Harris heads to the US southern border, looking to close a polling gap with Trump

Originally Published: 27 SEP 24 05:41 ET

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to go on the offensive against former President Donald Trump on immigration Friday when she visits the southern border in Arizona, campaign aides told CNN, as she tries to turn a political vulnerability on its head.

Immigration has featured prominently in the 2024 presidential election, with polls showing voters placing more trust in Trump to handle the issue than Harris.

Democrats, grappling with years of border crises, have tried to gain ground by pointing to the bipartisan border measure that congressional Republicans blocked earlier this year after Trump came out against it.

Advisers to the vice president remain concerned about the gap between the candidates on immigration. But they also cite recent polling showing Trump’s lead on the issue eroding since Harris took over from President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket – providing them an opportunity, they say, to amplify their message and close the gap further.

Trump alluded to his current polling edge Thursday as he slammed his rival ahead of her visit to the border.

“Why would she go to the border now, playing right into the hand of her opponent?” the former president told reporters at Trump Tower in New York. “She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border. We would merely ask: ‘Why didn’t she do it four years ago?’”

Part of the Harris campaign’s strategy to counter Trump includes a new ad, titled “Never Backed Down,” that will run in Arizona and other battleground states highlighting Harris’ previous border-related work and outlining her plans, including hiring more border agents.

“She put cartel members and drug traffickers behind bars, and she will secure our border,” the narrator says.

Harris plans to use her trip to the US-Mexico border to slam Trump for scuttling the bipartisan border deal and lean into her work as attorney general of California, a border state, a campaign aide said.

“The American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games,” Harris is expected to say, according to an excerpt of her remarks.

An early strategy

The Harris campaign signaled early on that it planned to counter Trump’s attacks on the vice president and the administration’s handling of border security. Only days after she launched her presidential bid, campaign officials released a video drawing a contrast between Harris and Trump on immigration policy – notably leaning on border security.

“Kamala Harris supports increasing the number of Border Patrol agents. Donald Trump blocked a bill to increase the number of Border Patrol agents,” the voiceover in the video stated.

Harris previously visited the border as vice president and has cited her work as a border-state senator and state attorney general.

Friday’s visit comes at a time when border crossings are the lowest they’ve been since 2020 – and follows a recent New York Times/Siena College poll that showed Trump leading in the battleground state. A Fox News survey of the state that was released on Thursday found no clear leader, with Trump at 50% and Harris at 47% among likely voters.

US officials have touted back-to-back months of low border crossings, citing recent executive action to curb asylum access at the southern border, even as Trump has levied attacks over the Biden administration’s handling of border security.

The dramatic recent drop in border crossings has provided a reprieve to the Biden administration after grappling with record crossings amid unprecedented migration across the Western hemisphere.

Over that time, Republicans have falsely referred to Harris as the “border czar,” casting her as solely responsible for the management of the US-Mexico border. It’s a title that Harris team has been trying to shake off since the moment Biden assigned her to tackle the root causes of migration in 2021.

Harris has only occasionally talked about her assignment, which, sources said, has shown early success in Central America as a result of major private-sector investment. But that’s been bundled with the administration’s larger migration issues.

Harris campaign officials think she has a case on immigration: using the failed bipartisan border measure to cast Trump as unserious at the border and citing her record as California attorney general tackling transnational criminal gangs.

Campaign allies have also stressed the need to look beyond the border and speak to broader immigration reform, pulling from the vice president’s background in the Senate and in California working on immigrant issues.

“It’s good she’s going. It’s helpful to get her message out there,” one source close to the campaign told CNN. “Obviously, she’s at the border – that’s the primary focus. But also talking more broadly about the whole system.”

According to a campaign aide, Harris plans to “reject the false choice between securing the border and creating an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane — arguing we must do both to protect our country’s security and enduring legacy as a nation of immigrants.”

Last week, Harris slammed Trump over his immigration proposals, citing his contentious policies, including his proposal for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, to paint a dark picture of her Republican rival.

“While we fight to move our nation forward to a brighter future, Donald Trump and his extremist allies will keep trying to pull us backward. We all remember what they did to tear families apart, and now they have pledged to carry out the largest deportation, a mass deportation in American history,” she said at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute leadership conference in Washington.

“Imagine what that would look like and what that would be. How’s that going to happen? Massive raids, massive detention camps. What are they talking about?” she said.

