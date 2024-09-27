Las Americas responds to Texas Attorney General’s investigation against them

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center is responding to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to what they call a "baseless investigation against the work of welcome" Paxton's office has conducted against them.

The Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) and Winston & Strawn which represent the nonprofit group filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the Texas AG's Office as the latest organization in a "string of nonprofits to be investigated by the attorney general" and his newly created "nonprofit enforcement division".

According to a news release posted by Las Americas, the lawsuit asserts the state's investigation against them violates the First Amendment.

"The Attorney General is attempting to restrict Las Americas’ protected speech and work," Las Americas said in a statement.

“Las Americas has been serving the communities of El Paso, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez for over 37 years. Whether it's assisting immigrant families and individuals seeking immigration relief and pathways or reuniting a mother who was separated from her three-year-old because of cruel anti-immigrant policies, we accompany the most vulnerable on both sides of the U.S./Mexico border. The Attorney General’s attack against this work is troubling. We look forward to working with the Texas Civil Rights Project and Winston & Strawn to protect our right to serve immigrant families and the state of Texas,” said Marisa Limón Garza, Executive Director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

ABC-7 reached out to Las Americas for more comment on this lawsuit against the Texas AG's office, they directed us to the Texas Civil Rights Project law firm because they are not taking any interviews about this topic at this time.

