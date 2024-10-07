Skip to Content
18-year-old charged with human smuggling attempt that caused crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 18-year-old Andre Marrujo is charged with human smuggling and evading arrest.

Court documents state that on October 4, 2024 at 4:10 PM, law enforcement officers tried to stop Marrujo driving near County Club, Mesa, and Doniphan.

At the intersection of I-10 and Mesa, police records show that Marrujo was involved in a multi-vehicle crash.

The officers say they found four migrants, an adult male, two adult females, and a 6-year-old boy inside Marrujo's car.

Marrujo had previously been arrested for human smuggling on July 25, 2024, officials say. He was arrested near Doniphan allegedly helping several undocumented migrants into the US, court documents state.

