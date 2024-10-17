Skip to Content
37 migrants found inside El Paso stash house

Anthony "Scott" Good
Published 1:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents in El Paso arrested 37 undocumented migrants found inside a stash house last week.

El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted about the arrests on social media. He says the migrants were found in "deplorable conditions."

The migrants were all processed for removal after the arrests. Good did not specify where in El Paso his agents found the stash house. He posted photos of the group of migrants and the conditions inside the house on social media.

"Our job doesn’t stop at the border—we stay vigilant, dismantling smuggling operations wherever they are," Good stated in his social media post.

