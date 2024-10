EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fewer migrants are attempting to cross into the U.S. through the southern border.

That's according to new data from Customs and Border Protection.

CBP encountered 7% fewer migrants in September than in August.

CBP also had 25% less traffic than this time last year throughout all ports of entry along the southwest.

CBP also saw a 12% decrease in families crossing, and a 10% drop in the number of children traveling alone.