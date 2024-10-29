Skip to Content
32 people found living inside El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced the discovery of an El Paso stash house today.

On October 24, 2024, agents assigned to the El Paso Sector, along with Texas DPS personnel, responded to reports that the house was being used for human smuggling.

Chief Owens says agents found 32 people inside, all of whom were taken into custody. They will all be processed for removal from the country, Chief Owens posted on social media.

