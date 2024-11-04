Paisa gang member arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Paisa gang member.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the arrest of Mexican national Misael Flores-Popoca today.

On 10/29 El Paso sector agents arrested Mexican national Misael Flores-Popoca who freely admitted to being a Paisa gang member, consistent with his tattoos attributed to the gang. Flores has extensive criminal history and will be processed for illegal re-entry. pic.twitter.com/T65HP2BQol — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 4, 2024

Owens say Flores-Popoca freely admitted to agents that he was a Paisa gang member, and that his tattoos are consistent with those often attributed to the gang.

Owens stated that Flores-Popoca has an "extensive criminal history." He is being processed for illegal re-entry, Owens says.