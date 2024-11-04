Skip to Content
Paisa gang member arrested in El Paso

Chief Jason Owens via X
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Paisa gang member.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted about the arrest of Mexican national Misael Flores-Popoca today.

Owens say Flores-Popoca freely admitted to agents that he was a Paisa gang member, and that his tattoos are consistent with those often attributed to the gang.

Owens stated that Flores-Popoca has an "extensive criminal history." He is being processed for illegal re-entry, Owens says.

