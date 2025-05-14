Skip to Content
City of Sunland Park, Dona Ana County explore future options for water utility

Published 12:30 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Tuesday's decision to terminate the agreement that created the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority allows local leaders to start the process of finding a new way forward

"Now we can start that discussion about what it's going to look like in the future, what might happen, whether we look at a third party operator or whether we look at City of Sunland Park taking what's in the city limits, and (Dona Ana County) taking what's in the unincorporated areas," Dona Ana Assistant County Manager Stephen Lopez said. "All of that discussion still has to take place. It's still going to be a while."

The city and county were not able to explore other options until Commissioners terminated the Joint Powers Agreement.

Lopez said several ongoing concerns from residents and businesses in the area contributed to the decision.

"The county is concerned about the health of our constituents, about the ability for businesses to succeed," he said. "We felt that this was, unfortunately, the only thing that we could really do at this stage to move forward."

Paul Schulz

