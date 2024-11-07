U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector saw increase in deaths and rescues last FY2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol reported a decrease in migrant encounters in Fiscal Year 2024, but they saw an increase in both deaths and rescues in the El Paso Sector.

According to spokespeople with the agency, FY2024 recorded a total of 981 rescues and 176 deaths.

In FY2023, Border Patrol saw 597 rescues and 149 deaths.

This fiscal year 2025, started in October, and Border Patrol recorded over 50 rescues and over 10 deaths.

The average number of encounters in September of this year was 407, and in October was 385.

According to the agency, most of the deaths in FY2024 happened in the Santa Teresa desert due to heat exposure. Other causes of death were drownings, falls from the border wall, and vehicle accidents.

ABC-7 reached out to Border Patrol and the Sunland Park Fire Department for an interview.

More updates in later newscasts.