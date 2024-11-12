Mexican authorities speak on reported migrant caravan coming to the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican outlets are reporting a migrant caravan of about 2,000 people will be heading to the U.S.-Mexico border in the upcoming weeks.

With recent presidential elections in the U.S., reports say migrants in southern Mexico want to arrive at the border before President-elect Donald Trump starts his new administration in January 2025.

During a morning news conference on Monday, Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was asked if the city is prepared to receive a new wave of migrants these last months of the year.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar mentioned the city is prepared and local shelters still have capacity if migrants arrive in the Juárez-El Paso area.

“We are prepared to receive migrants, there is enough space in all the city shelters, we do not know which direction the caravans will take, or which border city they will reach, but we are prepared,” Mayor Pérez Cuéllar said.

Juárez city officials also mentioned that right now the border is not experiencing a migrant crisis like in 2022 or 2023. However, that will be determined once the new Trump administration begins next year and the immigration policies they put in place.

If Trump's massive deportations begin soon, that could increase the risk of having more migrants stranded on the border, Pérez Cuéllar added.

In recent weeks, the Chihuahua State Police has recovered nearly 40 migrants who were tried to be smuggled into the U.S.

The Mexican Army along with the National Institute of Migration recovered 257 migrants on Sunday who were also tried to be smuggled to the Northern border.