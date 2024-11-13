Transportation leaders on the border speak about impacts of tariffs and BOTA modernization

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Tariffs on imports and exports on the border proposed by President-elect Donald Trump is causing division among transportation and business leaders in Juárez and El Paso.

As ABC-7 has reported, Trump has proposed imposing a 25% tariff on any imports going into the U.S. if the Mexican federal government does not put a stop to illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the border.

National Chamber of Cargo Transportation in North Mexico Vice President Manuel Sotelo Suárez said his organization already experienced imposed tariffs by Trump when one of the first migrant surged hit the border in 2019.

Tariffs back then were of 5% and it had an impact among the maquiladora business and industry; that's why they are concerned now if a 25% tariff is imposed according to Sotelo.

"We already experienced this in 2019 when Trump was also president, and it was the way Trump convinced our former president (AMLO) to stop the migrants coming from the south of the continent," Sotelo said.