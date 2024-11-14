Chihuahua authorities announce initiative to assist migrant victims of crimes

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE), along with the International Organization for Migration (OIM) and the United Nations Organization (ONU), launched a new initiative to protect migrants in Ciudad Juárez and prevent them from being victims of crime.

The program is called "Protocolo para la atención de personas migrantes en situación de vulnerabilidad víctimas de delito y en conflicto con la legislación penal," or "Protocol for the care of migrants in vulnerable situations, victims of crime and in conflict with criminal legislation."

Crimes such as kidnapping, raping, and robbery, among others.

Authorities and advocates also announced the goal of having agencies assist migrants by investigating crimes committed by or against migrants in Chihuahua and working with the Public Ministries, municipal police departments, and federal and military agencies.

Chihuahua Deputy Attorney General Carlos Manuel Salas mentioned they want to assist these agencies and authorities to learn what to do when migrants have legal problems in the state.

Whenever they are detained, when they have problems and to coordinate with international organizations and representations of the world where the migrants come from.

"In 2023, more than 3 million migrants crossed into the country (Mexico) and here along the El Paso Sector there were 1 million people, that is a lot. In a single year it has decreased in 2024, but talking about 1 million people is talking about many problems that these people have," said Deputy Attorney General Salas.