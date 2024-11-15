ICE officers in El Paso remove man wanted for rape in Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in El Paso removed a Mexican national who is wanted for rape in Mexico.

Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez was turned over to Mexican law enforcement at the Stanton Street Bridge on Nov. 14.

U.S Border Patrol agents arrested Lopez-Hernandez after he "unlawfully entered the United States" near Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Oct. 19, according to a release from ERO.

“Public safety will always be a priority for this office, and we will continue to work with our Mexican counterparts to remove dangerous criminals from our community ” said Mary De Anda-Ybarra, field office director of ERO El Paso. “This foreign fugitive fled his home country to avoid prosecution, but he’s now back where he can face justice.”

ICE took custody of Lopez-Hernandez on Oct. 23 and detained pending his removal to Mexico under the Interior Repatriation Initiative.

These removals pertain to individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the United States, which includes orders from the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review judges.