Local shelters in Juarez speak about migrant caravan seen in southern Mexico

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With the expectation that a caravan of around 3,000 migrants will soon arrive at the border, local shelters in Juárez are aware they need to prepare to receive more people.

ABC-7 went to one of the biggest migrant shelters South of the border, La Casa del Migrante. It has a maximum capacity of about 520 people, and nearly 200 are currently staying there.

Its director, Father Francisco Bueno Guillén said since the first caravans arrived in 2018 and 2019, the shelter has seen a high volume of people coming in and out of the facility.

"Well, the shelter has always been prepared to receive this large number of people. We cannot say we can only receive 200 or only 100, but we have to be with all basic and necessary services, in case at some point we reach full capacity as we were for some months between 2020, 2021, and 2022 when we were at full capacity and at some moments we were even at overcapacity inside the shelter," said Father Bueno.

Migrant advocates are aware this caravan might split along its journey in Mexico, but they also expect to see a rise in population at all shelters in the city.

Shelters and organizations in Juárez are expecting to see what happens once President-elect Donald Trump starts his administration in January 2025.

"There is fear and concern among migrants, those who are waiting to enter the United States because they don't know, right? Many things are being said about whether the CBP One program is going to end, and whether programs like the MPP will return. They (migrants) talk about many things that they do not know, what it will be like next year and what it will be implemented and the consequences and impact it will have for them," Father Bueno added.