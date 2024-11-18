Skip to Content
On the Border

Lioness captured in Ciudad Juárez neighborhood

By
New
Published 10:25 AM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A lioness was spotted roaming a neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez this weekend.

Video released by the Municipal Government of Ciudad Juárez shows the lioness on the roof of a house in the neighborhood Felipe Angeles Ampliación. Officials say the house is located near the intersection of Rosinante and Vacas.

Another video released by the government shows firefighters and animal control workers bringing the animal off the roof and putting her into a carrier.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content