Lioness captured in Ciudad Juárez neighborhood

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A lioness was spotted roaming a neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez this weekend.

Video released by the Municipal Government of Ciudad Juárez shows the lioness on the roof of a house in the neighborhood Felipe Angeles Ampliación. Officials say the house is located near the intersection of Rosinante and Vacas.

Another video released by the government shows firefighters and animal control workers bringing the animal off the roof and putting her into a carrier.