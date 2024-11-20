El Paso County to close migrant services center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who confirmed that the County's migrant services/processing center, located on Montana Ave. near the airport, will be closing soon.

This is happening as President-elect Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations loom. Borderland leaders say Trump's plan could impact shelters in El Paso.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been supporting the County through funding to pay for services at local shelters and its processing center.

If low migrant numbers continue in El Paso, FEMA is not very likely to keep funding the County's migrant infrastructure. FEMA funds around 90% of the County's expenses for migrants.

County Judge Samaniego confirmed the services center will be closing before the start of 2025 once the county's contract with FEMA is up on December 31.

"We can get an extension, but we would still have to close because if we were to get into a contract situation we'd have to get the money from the general fund, which is money that belongs to this community," said Judge Samaniego.

The County has been receiving around $25 to $30 million per month at certain points which is split into different shelter services.

