3 sex offenders caught crossing the border in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol agents working in the El Paso Sector arrested three previously convicted sex offenders as they tried to cross the border.

"All had one thing in common, prior convictions for heinous crimes against children, including sexual abuse, rape, & aggravated sexual battery," Chief Jason Owens posted on social media Thursday. "Our agents continue to keep our communities safe."

Owens said that 20 offenders have been captured along the southern borders in the past 51 days.

