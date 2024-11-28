Fewer border residents could cross to El Paso for holiday shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The holiday season is well-known for seeing an increase in residents and regular border crossers shopping in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, but according to experts, the number of people could go down this year.

ABC-7 spoke with UTEP Professor of Economics, Dr. Tom Fullerton who said El Paso could see a decrease in people crossing the border for Black Friday shopping because of the recent increase in the U.S. Dollar's value.

The Mexican Peso's value weakening is also a reason why people South of the border could not be able to shop this year compared to previous ones when the border saw the "Super Peso" effect.

Full story on borderland crossers and holiday shopping impacts in El Paso in later newscasts.