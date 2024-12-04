Fines start for residents cutting the line at international bridges in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez City Council announced on Tuesday through its Municipal Gazette that fines for people cutting the line at the Ports of Entry have been modified.

The exhortation made by Mexican Representative for Morena from District 10, María Antonieta Pérez Reyes to the Ciudad Juárez City Council against abusive motorists was published in the Municipal Gazette, so its measure is already in force.

These modifications to the Road Regulations will give the Road Traffic Agents the necessary legal tools to fine anyone who arbitrarily gets in the line of the International Bridges.

The fines range from 4,320 to 5,235 Mexican pesos, or $213 to $258. But they can also add other sanctions that motorists cause during the arrest process, such as fleeing the scene or attacking the physical integrity of the road agent who is sanctioning them, among others.

“I am sure that with these actions, the residents' border crossing will finally be achieved with order and respect among those who daily cross the international bridges of Ciudad Juárez,” said Pérez Reyes.

"What is collected from fines derived from the violation of this regulation will enter the municipal coffers for the benefit of citizens, contributing to the improvement of the city's infrastructure and with it the quality of life of the people of Juarez," a city statement said.

Here's the full 'Gaceta Municipal' published yesterday: