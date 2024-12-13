Group of migrants found inside alleged stash house in Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of 13 migrants was rescued inside of an alleged stash house in a Juárez neighborhood near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a spokesperson with the Juárez Police Department (SSPM).

Juárez Municipal Police officials also told ABC-7, local, state, and federal authorities responded to an emergency call alleging this group of migrants had been kidnapped for weeks inside of the house. When authorities arrived, migrants told them they were not kidnapped, police said.

Authorities said migrants told them they had been there for many days without eating.

Juárez authorities confirmed nine migrants were from Guatemala and four from Mexico, ranging from 19 to 36 years old.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) also confirmed the migrants were turned over to social services before being transferred to the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Juárez.

Juárez authorities also confirmed some migrants were taken to local shelters and others were even taken back to that house.

ABC-7 asked both Juárez and Chihuahua Police how many migrants have been rescued in Juárez at houses or other places.

Chihuahua authorities said this year they have rescued 307 migrants at houses, in the desert and at the Precos Mexican Military checkpoint south of Juárez.

Juárez Police have not confirmed how many migrants they have rescued this year so far.