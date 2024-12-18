Texas Land Commissioner urges court to investigate Biden’s plan to sell border wall material

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the Texas General Land Office, the State of Texas, and the State of Missouri are asking a U.S. District Court judge to investigate the Biden Administration’s decision to sell border wall material.

They state the administration may be in violation of the judge's May 29th, 2024 final judgment, which states the Biden Administration cannot divert appropriated border wall money to other border-related projects.

"The Biden Administration's latest attempt to block Texas and President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to secure the southern border is downright shameful," Commissioner Buckingham.

He also said he has offered President-elect Donald Trump the opportunity to store any wall panels his incoming administration may acquire on state land.