U.S. federal agencies working on American canal project in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) along with other U.S. government departments and construction partners broke ground to refurbish a critical component of the El Paso region's drinking and irrigation water supply.

According to a press release, Odin Environmental Solutions, Inc., was awarded $90,352,323 to replace deteriorated portions of the American Canal Lower reach with 2,518 feet of 24-foot-wide arch culverts and 511 feet of a U-channel 24 feet wide and 15 feet deep.

The Lower Reach is part of the 2.1-mile concrete American Canal, first put into service on June 2, 1938, to divert Rio Grande water for El Paso area farmers and the City of El Paso, and to ensure the equitable division of Rio Grande water with Mexico. Since then, the canal has deteriorated significantly, requiring removal and replacement for continued serviceability

“The American Canal has served the El Paso community since Franklin Roosevelt was president,” said USIBWC Commissioner Dr. Maria-Elena Giner.

“The IBWC takes its responsibility seriously to maintain this vital infrastructure and appreciates the public’s support for these important repairs. Working together, we will ensure this waterway continues to be a vital partner in this area’s growth and success,” Commissioner Giner added.

According to the USIBWC, the Lower Reach project includes two ramps for IBWC operations and maintenance personnel to enter the canal; safety ladders and cables; and 1,600 feet of handrails. The estimated completion date is June 2027.

The Lower Reach extends from Paisano Drive to the Rio Grande American Canal Extension past the International Dam.