Four Tren de Aragua gang members arrested entering Texas

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS troopers arrested four "confirmed members of Tren de Aragua" illegally crossing into Val Verde County from Mexico on New Year's Eve. The Governor's Office just announced the arrests this afternoon.

"I designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization, and we will not tolerate this gang operating or gaining a foothold in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The gang members were traveling in a group of 22 coming from Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela. Troopers arrested 11 for criminal trespass, and gave the family groups over to Border Patrol to be processed.

"Among those arrested for criminal trespass, a group of nine Venezuelan nationals claimed they were heading to San Antonio, Irving, and Corsicana, Texas, and were interviewed by DPS Special Agents. Based on their interviews as well as their tattoos, Special Agents suspected four of the males may have been TdA members and upon receiving consent to search their cell phones were able to verify their gang affiliation through social media apps."

Texas Department Of Public Safety, 12/31/2024

The Governor's Office identified the TdA members as Segundo Ocando-Mejia, 39; Pedro Luis Salazar-Cuervo, 27; Antonio Joe Urruttia-Rojas, 18; and Levi Jesus Urrutia-Blanco, 18.

"Ocando-Mejia had tattoos on his shoulders indicating he may hold rank or leadership within the gang."