Local binational business leaders and officials to host forum in El Paso next week

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican national business leaders and officials presented a forum discussing the USMCA in U.S. and Mexican border cities, including Juárez.

USMCA, or United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement substituted the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a mutually beneficial win for North American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses.

The Agreement creates more balanced, reciprocal trade supporting high-paying jobs for Americans and grow the North American economy, according to its website.

CANACO, the National Chamber of Commerce in Juárez will meet with local El Paso and Las Cruces officials and business leaders on Wednesday, January 15 in El Paso to hold the forum.

The main concern is the uncertainty business leaders have with incoming President-elect Trump's proposals of tariffs on imports and exports and the expiration of USMCA.

Another topic will be the proposed mass deportations mentioned by the Trump administration during his campaign last year.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce in Juárez, Elizabeth Villalobos mentioned businesses and industries on the border are in talks with the Mexico Migration National Institute to employ migrants in Juárez that could be deported under the Trump administration.

Business leaders on the border are also in talks with both Mexican and U.S. federal governments regarding the possible removal of commercial trucks at BOTA once its modernization project starts in 2026.

More updates in later newscasts.