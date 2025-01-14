Mexican authorities and officials speak on cross-border tunnel found last week

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Investigations continue on both sides of the U.S - Mexico border days after a cross-border tunnel coming from Juarez into El Paso was found last Friday.

The main binational agencies still investigating the tunnel are Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Mexico Attorney's Office (FGR).

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was asked on Tuesday about the discovery of this tunnel in the Juárez - El Paso area.

"I think it is a very delicate issue on both sides of the border because the tunnel encompasses both sides. There must be pertinent investigations because it is an issue for everyone and I include myself, surprising," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar in a news conference.

In another news conference held by the Chihuahua Department of Public Safety (SSPE), state Deputy Police Chief Luis Aguirre said investigations are still underway, and there are not many details that can be said at the moment.

"Information is being gathered about its purpose, but the intel we have is it was being used to smuggle people and other things,” said Chihuahua Deputy Police Chief Aguirre.

