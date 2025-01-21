Skip to Content
Churches, schools no longer safe from immigration enforcement, new DHS guidance says

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security released a statement today, announcing they are rescinding the "sensitive" location guidance from the Biden Administration.

This action means that CBP and ICE will no longer be avoiding churches and schools during immigration enforcement.

According to a DHS spokesperson, "This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murders and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense."

