Texas Gov. Abbott to send 400 troops, military resources to assist Trump’s border mission

Texas Gov. Abbott is sending an additional 400 soldiers from military bases in Forth Worth and Houston to assist Border Patrol and the Trump administration's mission to "secure the border."

The 400 soldiers join the thousands of troops Abbott has already deployed under his border mission, Operation Lone Star.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

In addition to troops, he'll also be sending C-130s and Chinook helicopters.

"Texas has a partner in the White House we can work with to secure the Texas-Mexico border," Abbott said in a statement, thanking Trump for his "decisive leadership on the southern border."

– ABC News' Armando Garcia