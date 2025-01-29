Border Patrol agents in San Elizario shot at, responded ‘in self-defense’

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection says that on Monday, Border Patrol agents working at the Clint Border Patrol Station were involved in a "use of force incident" south of San Elizario.

Officials say that "agents came under fire and responded in self defense."

No one was reported injured, according to the spokesperson. Mexican Military personnel also responded to the incident, which happened 7.5 miles east of the Ysleta Port of Entry at 10:04 PM January 27, 2025.

Investigators with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility are still looking into the incident.

Officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.