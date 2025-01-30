Dozens of Guatemalas deported on military aircraft from Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of about 80 Guatemalan migrants were deported from the U.S. today as part of the repatriation flights conducted by the Trump Administration.

Members of U.S. Border Patrol and the Department of Defense are conducting these operations.

A C-17 plane took off this morning with most of the migrants handcuffed and shackled for the remainder of the flight due to security reasons, according to a spokesperson with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"This is a significant consequence because, for some people, it takes 30, 60, 90 days and a lot of resources to travel to the southern border, before illegally crossing. We can have you back in your home country in seven hours on a flight like this," said Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor Hamid Nikseresht.

Last night, a group of about 70 migrants were deported back to Mexico through the Paso del Norte Bridge from Downtown El Paso to Juárez.

Juárez local media outlets reported most of the migrants were previously in custody at the Otero County Prison Facility.

Most of these 70 migrants were taken to the Mexico federal government's shelter, Leona Vicario in South Juárez.