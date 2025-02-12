190 migrants flown from Ft. Bliss to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says that two planes flew 190 Venezuelan migrants back to their country from Fort Bliss this week.

"Just this week, two planes with 190 Venezuelan illegal aliens arrived in the Venezuelan capital from Fort Bliss, Texas," Leavitt explained during today's White House news briefing.

Last week, Fort Bliss made national headlines when it served as the departure point for a flight carrying migrants to Guantanamo Bay.