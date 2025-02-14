El Viejón, leader of Sinaloa Cartel in Juárez, arrested

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Ciudad Juárez this week.

Law enforcement officers who were part of a joint operation between the prosecutor's Office of Strategic Operations and the National Guard arrested Humberto Rivera Rivera, also known as "El Chato," "El Don," and "El Viejón."

A photo released by the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office of El Viejón moments after his arrest

Officers arrested Rivera Thursday near Fray Junípero Serra Street and Valle de Juárez Avenue in Colonia San Lorenzo. Officials say officers found cocaine in El Viejón's possession at the time of arrest.

Rivera, 51, has been a target of the FBI, as he is considered a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel's operations in the Juárez valley. He was also a known close associate of Gabino Salas Valenciano, also known as El Ingeniero, who was killed by federal forces in 2015.