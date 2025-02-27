Border Patrol El Paso Sector to delegate Texas National Guard to enforce immigration law

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector is holding a ceremony for the deputization of the Texas National Guard in El Paso Sector today.

The National Guard will have a new role in immigration here, enforcing Title 8 immigration apprehension.

"This ceremony marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to accomplish immigration enforcement as authorized under Title 8," said Border Patrol El Paso Sector in a statement.

ABC-7 will live stream the deputization ceremony and will have more updates in later newscasts.