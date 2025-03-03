Business leaders on the border react to tariffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- President Trump confirmed today that he will impose 25% tariffs on imported goods from Canada and Mexico starting on Tuesday.

This comes a month after those same tariffs were delayed by President Trump as well, to check the work both countries are doing to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the U.S.

"Vast amounts of fentanyl have poured into our country from Mexico, and as you know, also from China where it goes to Mexico and goes to Canada and China also had an additional ten (percent on tariffs). So it's ten plus ten, and it comes in from Canada and it comes in from Mexico," President Trump said.

Manuel Sotelo, the vice president of the Mexican Cargo Transportation Chamber (CANACAR) said reducing crime and drug trafficking in Mexico is something not only the U.S. wants, but people in Mexico as well.

"Well, because it's not just something that Trump wants, it's something that all Mexicans want, so it seems very difficult to me, it seems very, very difficult for that to happen (tariffs to last)," Sotelo said.