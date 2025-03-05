Skip to Content
On the Border

Hundreds of goods stranded in Mexico after first day of tariffs

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
New
Published 12:00 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- During a news conference in Juárez today, the National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM) held a news conference to detail the impact after the first day of President Trump's imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The Chihuahua state delegate of ANIERM, Marcelo Vázquez, said over $100 million in goods have not been exported to the U.S. due to the uncertainty of Trump's tariffs.

Maquiladoras, industries, and businesses are waiting for the next days to see if there's an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. to pause or remove tariffs, according to Vázquez.

"An estimate that we made based on official data and a survey among companies tells us that yesterday 40% of the exports of a normal day were stopped, which means $104 million or 1,187 loads that did not cross," Vázquez said.

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content