Hundreds of goods stranded in Mexico after first day of tariffs

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- During a news conference in Juárez today, the National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM) held a news conference to detail the impact after the first day of President Trump's imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

The Chihuahua state delegate of ANIERM, Marcelo Vázquez, said over $100 million in goods have not been exported to the U.S. due to the uncertainty of Trump's tariffs.

Maquiladoras, industries, and businesses are waiting for the next days to see if there's an agreement between Mexico and the U.S. to pause or remove tariffs, according to Vázquez.

"An estimate that we made based on official data and a survey among companies tells us that yesterday 40% of the exports of a normal day were stopped, which means $104 million or 1,187 loads that did not cross," Vázquez said.

