Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar says migrant encounters in El Paso have decreased by thousands

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Walter N. Slosar, Interim Chief Patrol Agent in the El Paso Sector spoke with local media outlets today, saying the current average of migrant encounters is approximately 60.

Two years ago, the El Paso Sector averaged over 2,700 daily migrant encounters.

"So far, since I started in February, we have not released anybody that is coming to our custody. They have been prosecuted and or placed on a removal flight," Interim Chief Slosar said.

"We currently have two deportation flights a week, one going to Guatemala and one going to Mexico. We are filling those flights and returning people to their home once they effect an illegal entry," Interim Chief Slosar added.

