Fewer maquiladora industries investing on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican business leaders on the border are concerned over industries moving south of the country instead of looking for investment opportunities at border states and cities.

Ciudad Juárez is one of the most affected cities, according to the Chihuahua state delegate of the Mexican Association of Importers and Exporters (ANIERM), Marcelo Vázquez.

"They have already begun to relocate companies. New clients who were about to start new contracts are no longer brought to the plants in Ciudad Juárez or Mexico, they are already taken to Central America," Vázquez said.

Concerns about future tariffs from the Trump administration and decreased competitiveness are driving maquiladora and manufacturing industries to relocate to other regions in Mexico and abroad.

Delegate Vázquez said that since the AMLO administration in Mexico, manufacturing and labor increased its costs on the border.

"Industry clients are asking their suppliers to start looking for them within the United States. So, precisely because of the issue of this tariff, if they are imposed, those suppliers will remain within the United States. President Trump is achieving the objective of reorganizing his economy because industries are already requesting suppliers in the United States again," Vázquez added.

