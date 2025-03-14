FEMA withholding funding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Trump administration sent a letter to local non-governmental organizations and local governments that received federal funding to assist migrants during the previous administration.

According to El Paso Matters, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has "significant concerns" that federal funding is going to entities engaged in or facilitating "illegal activities."

"Based on the concerns described above, DHS/FEMA will conduct additional monitoring and review of your award(s) as permitted by the terms and conditions of the award(s) to ensure compliance with all terms and conditions of your award(s). During this time, payments under the grant award(s) will be temporarily held. Further, you are not permitted to incur any additional costs under the grant until notified further by DHS/FEMA," the letter said.

ABC-7 has reached out to multiple NGO's in El Paso and to local government entities to learn more about the letter and the impacts they could see in future federal funding requests.

More updates in later newscasts.