Report: Trump considering border buffer zone

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- The Washington Post is reporting that the Trump administration is considering plans for the Pentagon to take control of a buffer zone along a stretch of the southern border.

The Post reports that this plan would help active-duty U.S. soldiers to temporarily hold migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally.

ABC-7 reached out to the Office of the Secretary of Defense to confirm the report. A Deputy Officer told us that the office has "nothing to announce at the time."