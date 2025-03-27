Skip to Content
On the Border

Second anniversary mass of Juárez detention center fire

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Diocese, along with local migrant shelters and immigration advocacy groups, will hold a mass to remember the 40 migrants who died in a fire inside a federal government shelter in March 2023.

Those migrants were being held at the Mexico Migration National Institute's (INAMI) detention center in Juárez, next to the Stanton Port of Entry and Juárez City Hall.

The second-anniversary mass will be held at the Juárez Cathedral at noon to remember those migrant lives that were lost during the fire.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

