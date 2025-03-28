Border Patrol and DOD speak on deployment of Stryker vehicles on the border

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, in collaboration with the Department of Defense's Joint Task Force Southern Border, will discuss the operational capabilities of the M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicles, also known as Strykers.

These Strykers were recently deployed at the El Paso and Big Bend Sectors.

"It is a force multiplier that will allow us to detect and track faster and more accurately any illegal entry into the United States," said Agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio, Border Patrol El Paso Sector spokesman.

The Secretary of Defense authorized U.S. military personnel additional authorities to support CBP on March 20, enabling service members "to conduct mobile ground-based monitoring support to detect, track, and monitor movements of suspected illegal activity using military tactical vehicles, including the use of Strykers, or foot patrols within sectors assigned by CBP."

