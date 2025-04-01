Cuban man sentenced for running El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas announced that Cuban national Humberto Yosvany Arriola-Rivero, 30, received a more than 9-year prison sentence for conspiracy to transport migrants illegally, conspiracy to harbor migrants, and sexual assault of a migrant.

Court documents state that Arriola-Rivero managed a stash house in El Paso and he was inside a car transporting more than a dozen migrants that tried to escape law enforcement in April 2023. Federal prosecutors also allege that Arriola-Rivero sexually assaulting a migrant at the El Paso stash house.

A federal grand jury indicted Arriola-Rivero in May 2023 and law enforcement officers arrested him in September 2023. He pleaded guilty in August 2024.

“It’s important to note that Arriola-Rivero is being held responsible not only for the significant role he played in human smuggling operations, but also for his abhorrent decision to further dehumanize and sexually violate one of his victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas. “This sentence makes it clear to smugglers in El Paso and across the southern border, that if you engage in alien smuggling in our district, you will be held accountable.”