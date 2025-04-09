Fewer exports of steel and aluminum from Mexico after Trump imposed tariffs

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua state delegate of the National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM), Marcelo Vázquez along with the City of Juárez Representative in El Paso, Juan Acereto held a news conference to detail the impact after President Trump imposed global tariffs on steel, aluminum, and vehicles.

Delegate Vázquez said steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. have dropped around 25% since tariffs were imposed; that's around 2,000 daily exports.

Both Vázquez and Acereto said they are waiting to have conversations with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to learn exactly how these tariffs will work because at this time they still don't know and that's why hundreds of goods and merchandise are stranded in Mexico.

"What happens is that there were no reciprocal tariffs for Mexico, meaning that in Mexico, almost everything remained the same. The real problem is the 25% tariff on aluminum and steel that remained in place and what's outside the USMCA. But everything that's being handled for imports from the United States to Mexico is exactly the same; there are no changes," delegate Vázquez said.

