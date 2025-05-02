GSA moving forward with BOTA modernization project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. General Services Administration announced today the final Environmental Impact Statement for the modernization of the Bridge of the Americas Land Port of Entry in South-Central El Paso.

GSA has selected “Alternative 4 - Multilevel modernization within the existing port boundaries, with minor land acquisition and the elimination of all commercial cargo operations.”

“GSA is excited to take this pivotal step towards providing El Paso with a modernized port of entry while balancing Federal Government requirements, community objectives, environmental policies, and available taxpayer funding,” said Jared Bradley, Acting Public Buildings Service Regional Commissioner for GSA’s Greater Southwest Region. “We look forward to continued partnership with El Pasoans through the procurement, design and construction of this critical land port of entry.”

According to a news release, the current land port buildings and infrastructure have reached the end of their useful life, operating beyond capacity and no longer meeting current U.S. Customs and Border Protection design standards.

“The much-needed project will improve the capacity of this vital port and allow CBP to meet contemporary border security initiatives effectively and efficiently while also delivering the highest level of customer service to international travelers utilizing the Bridge of the Americas port of entry,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha.

The Record of Decision provides the reasoning for GSA's selection, including but not limited to:

Supporting the mission of the Federal inspection agencies at this port.

Improving operational efficiency, effectiveness, security, and safety for both Federal personnel and cross-border travelers.

Balancing potential impacts to the City of El Paso, El Paso County and the surrounding communities and residents near the port with other land ports of entry that can accommodate commercial cargo traffic.

Responding to comments from the public, elected officials and other interested parties.

ABC-7 reached out to the Mexico Cargo Transportation Chamber (CANACAR), National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM) and local leaders to learn the economic impact the border could see once commercial traffic is removed from BOTA.

Also, to Familias Unidas del Chamizal, who have long raised their voices to have the commercial trucks removed from BOTA due to their environmental impact and the consequences that several residents of that area have suffered in recent years.

More updates in later newscasts.