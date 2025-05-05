DHS to pay immigrants in US illegally $1K to self deport

In a move to push the those in the country illegally to self deport, the Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced a travel assistance program to help those who want to leave the country voluntarily.

Those who are in the country illegally and want to self deport must use the CBP Home App, return to their home country and then they'll receive a $1,000 stipend, according to a release from DHS.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens and is a 70% savings for US taxpayers. Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.”

Self deporting has been something the Trump administration has been pushing, as opposed to having ICE arrest and deport migrants.

-ABC News' Luke Barr