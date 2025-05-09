Skip to Content
U.S. CBP El Paso seeing trend of internal cavity smuggling

CBP
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Paso Field Office (OFO) has seen an increase in internal cavity drug smuggling attempts since last year.

CBP officials say they are seeing a 300% increase compared to last year.

Most drug smuggling attempt arrests have been made at the Ysleta-Zaragoza Port of Entry and Paso del Norte Bridge (PDN).

ABC-7 spoke with CBP officials and leadership at the Zaragoza POE.

More updates in later newscasts

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

