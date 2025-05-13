Mexican officials speak on screwworm infestation

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Julio Berdegué, spoke after the U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended all cattle and livestock imports from Mexico last Sunday.

In a morning news conference, Secretary Berdegué, along with President Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that Mexico is being impacted by an infestation that started in Central America.

In July 2024, Mexico acted through an emergency system to stop the flow of the New World Screwworm plague into the country and has fulfilled 100% of the U.S.'s requests, according to Secretary Berdegué.

Mexican officials also mentioned that the U.S. is the only country with the potential to contain the plague in Panama, using the proliferation of the sterile fly.

Mexico has implemented this strategy since November of last year, and the Federal Government, along with Mexican states, has been searching for cases on ranches and livestock facilities across the country.

Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos also spoke about the screwworm infestation and how they are working with federal authorities while this cattle and livestock import suspension remains active.

More updates will be provided in later newscasts.